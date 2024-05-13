Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CEO Sells $875,662.93 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5 %
SKWD stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.68.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.