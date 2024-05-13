Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CEO Sells $875,662.93 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5 %

SKWD stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

