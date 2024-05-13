Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 10,000 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.89. 2,185,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,467. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 27,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

