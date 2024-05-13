Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Sells $431,400.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.78. 597,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,590. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,072,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,442,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

