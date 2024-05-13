International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) VP Adewale Oshodi Sells 6,212 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 615,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in International Seaways by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

