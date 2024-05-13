Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 1,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,332.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,826. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $739.61 and a 12 month high of $1,358.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,224.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,175.09.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
