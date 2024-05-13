Insider Selling: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.22. 339,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,925. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

