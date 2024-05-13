Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 66,983 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782,571.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,614,486.73.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,880,058.72.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90.

Squarespace Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of SQSP traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. 13,112,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,417. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

