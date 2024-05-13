Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,709,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,477,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.41. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

