Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,513,988.89 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,988.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,714,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,973,381.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.40. 40,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,171. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MORN

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.