Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $0.39

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and $199.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001415 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000921 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Adshares Profile
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,070 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
