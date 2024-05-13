Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,146 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $180,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $730.12. The stock had a trading volume of 869,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $452.23 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.63 and a 200 day moving average of $721.40.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

