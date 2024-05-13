Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $178,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,934. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

