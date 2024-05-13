Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,315,000 after purchasing an additional 67,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $7.15 on Monday, hitting $429.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

