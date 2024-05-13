Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $145.30 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $145,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.59.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.98. 1,983,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,283. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

