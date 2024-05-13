Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $138,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $453.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

