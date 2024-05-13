Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 264,339 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Hormel Foods worth $131,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

HRL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. 1,671,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,214. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

