Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $123,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $315.62. The stock had a trading volume of 663,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $322.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.19.

Get Our Latest Report on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.