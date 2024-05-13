Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HY. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. 101,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,323. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 106.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.4% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling



Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

