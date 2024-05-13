Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.71.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPCR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.99. 445,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.