Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.55. 488,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,297. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after buying an additional 304,217 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,376.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

