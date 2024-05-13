Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given “Sell” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their sell rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of U stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $22.69. 12,201,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $379,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.