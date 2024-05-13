Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $32.36. 6,721,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,220. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.