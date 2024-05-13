Morgan Stanley Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $216.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.65.

TRV stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. 767,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,776. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

