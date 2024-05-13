Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,520,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

