Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

RGA traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.58. The stock had a trading volume of 340,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $210.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

