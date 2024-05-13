Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $80,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 579,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.