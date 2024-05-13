US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $64.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

USFD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after buying an additional 257,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.