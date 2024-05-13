Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

