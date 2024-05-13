Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance
ATRWF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
