Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Sells C$147,232.50 in Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50.

Lyle Braaten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.64. 182,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,662. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.46.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

