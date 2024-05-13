Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.36% of Roper Technologies worth $1,373,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $521.76. 344,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

