BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Purchases C$64,650.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,650.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Up 0.5 %

CVE BQE traded up C$0.35 on Monday, reaching C$65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.22 and a 1 year high of C$69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.65.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

