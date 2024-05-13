Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $987.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Ventas worth $987,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,273,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 466,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 110,083 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.61. 1,150,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -249.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.37%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

