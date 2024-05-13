Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,805,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up about 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,730,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,122.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 1,464,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,955. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

