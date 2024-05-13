Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,757,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.19. 415,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

