Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.61 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $3,048.65 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.03067273 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $400.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

