Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.19. 1,946,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.12. The firm has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

