USA Financial Formulas Acquires 9,869 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 293.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.38. 1,254,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,156. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

