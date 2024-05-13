4,719 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,267,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,745,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,549,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.