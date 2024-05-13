Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 154,633.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.50. 724,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

