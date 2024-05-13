HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.28. HUYA shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 502,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 0.61.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HUYA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

