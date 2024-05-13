ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $10.52

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.30. ASE Technology shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 450,976 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 90.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 341.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 284,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

