Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 139,993 shares.The stock last traded at $14.63 and had previously closed at $14.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Noah alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOAH

Noah Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $961.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Noah in the third quarter worth $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Noah during the third quarter worth $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 260.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.