Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.71. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 528,687 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

The firm has a market cap of $550.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

