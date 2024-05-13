Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.31. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 776,727 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 109.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

