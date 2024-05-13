MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $130.50

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.50, but opened at $124.00. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $122.43, with a volume of 198,256 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,776 shares of company stock worth $5,026,307. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.