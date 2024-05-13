Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,957,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 6,193,984 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $430,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,331.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $430,743.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,453. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

