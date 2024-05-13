Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.84. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 831,750 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

