UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. 30,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. UCB has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.4574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. UCB’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

