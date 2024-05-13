Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance

VNRFY stock remained flat at $6.25 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Get Vienna Insurance Group alerts:

Vienna Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1916 dividend. This is an increase from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Vienna Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.